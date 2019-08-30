Labor Day Deal: Dell XPS 13 with 4K Screen Now $600 Off

Dell's Labor Day sales continue this weekend with some of the best laptop deals we've seen all summer. And if you act fast, you can snag our favorite ultraportable laptop for its best price yet.

Currently, the Dell XPS 13 9370 is on sale for $999 via coupon, "DBLTXPS133" at Dell. That's $600 off its $1599 regular retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of the 4K laptop.

It features a gorgeous 13.3-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) touch display and houses a 1.8GHz 8th gen Core i7-8550U quad-core processor paired with 16GB of RAM. With 1TB solid state drive onboard, the XPS 13 offers plenty of room for docs, images, and videos.

Dell XPS 13 9370 Laptop: was $1,599 now $999 @Dell

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive design, vibrant screen, and strong performance. Despite its lack of USB Type-A ports, we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars. With its performance power, long battery life and slim, attractive design, the Dell XPS 13 earned our Editor's Choice award.

Performance-wise the Dell XPS 13 9370 scored 14,180 in Geekbench 4 tests, outperforming other Core i7-8550U CPU machines. The XPS 13 9370 beat its predecessor, the Dell XPS 13 9360 (14,158) and the HP Spectre 13 (13,090). It also wiped the floor with th3 Core i7-7600U packing ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8,571).

On our battery test, the XPS 13 9370 lasted 8 hours and 53 minutes. That's slightly above the category average (8:16) for ultraportable notebooks and well above the HP Spectre 13 (6:16).

If a 4K display, speedy performance and beautiful design are top priorities for you, then Dell XPS 13 9370 is a solid choice.

This XPS 13 deal won't last long so don't hesitate to pick up our favorite ultraportable for a stellar price.