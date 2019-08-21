Killer Deal: Alienware m15 Now $877

Alienware rigs are renown for their excellent performance, especially when it comes to gaming. However, that stellar performance is usually accompanied by a high price tag. Fortunately, we've found a sale on one of the best gaming laptops around.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m15 w/ GTX 1060 for $877.05 via coupon code "LCS10OFF". That's $652 off and the cheapest price we've seen for any m15 configuration.

Buy the Alienware m15 w/ GTX 1060 for $877.05 via coupon "LCS10OFF"

The Alienware m15 is a thin-and-light gaming laptop that's equal parts stylish and powerful. The 4.8-pound laptop is one of the slimmest Alienware machines to date and it won our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. That's more than enough horsepower for everyday tasks and casual gaming. Serious multitaskers, however, can upgrade to 16GB of RAM for an extra $86, for a final price of $963, which is still under a grand.

Previous m15 deals have cost around $1,300, but they've all included 512GB SSDs. While this deal is much more affordable, it comes with a 1TB hybrid drive. Upgrading to a 512GB SSD adds $146 for a total of $1,023, which is still a really good price for this rig.

Alternatively, you can get the new Alienware m15 w/ GTX 1660 Ti for $1,187.99 via coupon code "LCS10OFF". The 2019 model includes a 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Alienware's sale can end at any moment, so we suggest acting fast if you're looking for a powerful laptop that won't break the bank.