Killer Deal: $305 Off Asus TUF FX504 Gaming Laptop

Finding a gaming laptop under $1,000 that doesn't sacrifice performance for price can be a daunting task. That's why we're excited about this awesome deal on a GTX 1060-powered gaming machine.

Currently, Newegg has the Asus TUF FX504 Gaming Laptop on sale for $779. Register for free with Newegg to activate coupon code "EMCTYVW25" at checkout, and the price drops to $694. That's $305 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop, which is one of our favorite sub-$1,000 gaming laptops.

Buy the Asus TUF FX504 Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060 for $694 via coupon "EMCTYVW25"

It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card with 3GB of dedicated memory.

Although we tested a slightly different configuration, in our Asus TUF FX504 review we were impressed by its gaming performance, audio quality, and the laptop's ability to run cool.

Audio quality was equally impressive. We played Bruno Mars's "Grenade" and the speakers did a great job at highlighting the track's vocals and piano.

Although we thought its display and battery life could stand improvement, for its price, the Asus TUF is a solid performer.

Newegg's sale ends April 29, so act fast to score this affordable GTX 1060-powered system.