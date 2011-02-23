HP Shows Off Redesigned EliteBook 8460p and 8560p; We Go Hands-On

Along with its small-business ProBook line, HP also redesigned its executive-level EliteBook laptops, which it revealed today.

The EliteBook 8460p and 8560p, 14-and 15-inch business systems, feature the enhanced HP DuraCase, a chassis made from magnesium and aluminum, that better resists the errant drop.

Unlike the previous brushed-aluminum lid, the new EliteBooks have a bead-blasted finish that looks a little more sleek.

The display has a rubber frame around its entirety which helps protect it from bumps and drops, and the island-style keyboard is spill-resistant.

The bottom panel of the notebook pops out easily to upgrade the internal components. Speaking of which, the new EliteBooks will have Intel's 2nd-Generation Core processors, 7200-rpm hard drives (or SSDs), and options for mobile broadband, and discrete AMD graphics.

Along the front edge, HP made the indicator lights much smaller, so they're less obtrusive when using the notebook in a dark environment. The glass touchpad is larger than before, is chemically strengthened, and supports multitouch gestures. The EliteBooks feature HP QuickWeb 3, HP's redesigned instant-on environment that lets you browse the web, read email, and access other information without booting into Windows. The UI is even more intuitive than before.

All in all, it's a classy design, but they're not the thinnest or lightest of notebooks, though; the 14-inch 8460p weighs 5 pounds.

Both notebooks will be offered with a 3, 6, or 9-cell battery, and will go on sale on March 15.

EliteBook 8460p :

CPU: Second-generation Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors.

RAM: 2 DDR3 slots; up to 16GB total.

Hard Drive: 250/320/500/750GB 7,200 rpm; 320GB, 7,200-RPM self-encrypting drive; 128/160GB SSD

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 300 or AMD Radeon HD 6470/1GB DDR3 memory

Display: 14 inches/ 1366 x 768 or 1600 x 900-pixel resolution.

Upgrade bay: Secondary hard drive, Blu-ray burner, Blu-ray reader, DVD SuperMulti, or weight-saver

Ports: Two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0 charging, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, headphone/mic.

Wireless: 802.11b/g/n, optional HSPA+ mobile broadband, EV-DO/HSPA in second quarter.

Size: 13.3 x 9.1 x 1.25 inches

Weight: 4.95 pounds (with optical drive)

Starting price: $999

EliteBook 8560p: