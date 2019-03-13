HP Expands Laptop Battery Recall Amidst Injury Reports

The battery recall in some of HP's notebooks and mobile workstations has been expanded to 78,500 units due to "fire and burn hazards."

These are the products that are currently affected:

HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series)

HPx360 (310 G2)

HP Pavilion x360 11inch Notebook PC

HP 11 Notebook PC

HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation, HP ProBook 4xx G5 series, HP ENVY 15, HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31), or for any of the products listed above.

MORE: Best Laptops Under $500

While HP initially expanded its recall in January, the U.S. government shutdown prevented the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from officially discussing it until March 12. The original recall was actually announced January 2018 by the CPSC due to "eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand." Therefore, 50,000 battery units were recalled.

Despite that, the CPSC has recently stated that HP received "eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting, or charring, including one report of minor injury and two reports of property damage totaling $1,100." As a result, the recall now brings us to "about 78,500" units.

According to the CPSC, the batteries were "shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through April 2018 for between $300 and $4,000 and were also sold separately between December 2015 and December 2018 for between $50 and $90." If you have one of the products listed in HP's recall, you can go to this site which will guide you on how to validate your battery and provide you with the next steps to return it.

Credit: Shutterstock