HP's Sexy New Laptop Makes MacBook Air Look Fat

Business doesn't have to mean boring. HP's newest executive-class notebook, the EliteBook 1020 Special Edition, features a carbon-fiber and magnesium-lithium alloy chassis, a quad HD display, and a weight of just 2.27 pounds, which will sure to be turn heads at the next board meeting.

However, you'll have to wait until April to get your hands on one.

The EliteBook 1020 Special Edition is lighter than the MacBook Air (2.9 pounds), Dell XPS 13 (3 pounds) and the Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro (2.6 pounds). At 0.61 inches thick, it's on a par with all three. Like the Yoga, the EliteBook will use an Intel Core M processor, which sacrifices some performance for a thinner, fanless design. Those most interested in portability shouldn't mind this trade-off.

HP will also sell a standard edition EliteBook 1020, which lacks the carbon fiber and the red accents of the Special Edition, but otherwise will have the same internal components. Both will come standard with a 12.5-inch 1080p display (with an option for the QHD 2560 x 1440 panel). However, the Special Edition doesn't employ a touch screen, while the standard model does; adding a capacitive screen adds weight.

Despite its small size, the EliteBook Folio 1020 is MIL-STD-810G rated for drop, shock, and temperature, so it should survive a fall from the conference table. Security features include a fingerprint reader, HP's Sure Start self-healing BIOS, and HP Client Security.

HP says the EliteBook will last up to 9 hours on a charge. The company has yet to release pricing, but will do so closer to the launch of the standard edition in February and the Special Edition in April.