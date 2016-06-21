HP Recalls Laptop Batteries Due to Overheating, Burn Hazards

HP has announced a voluntary recall on a number of batteries that were shipped with the company's laptops or sold as replacements between March 2013 and August 2015 due to fire and burn hazards.

The batteries were shipped with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario and HP Pavilion laptops and also sold as replacements and provided through support channels.

A full list of laptops that shipped with the batteries can be found here.

HP is offering a validation program that can check if the battery in your laptop is affected by the recall, which you can find here. It also provides instructions to check your battery without installing any software.

The company claims that owners of affected laptops can use their computers safely by removing the batter and plugging them into a wall socket.