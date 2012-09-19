How to Add Photos to a Shared Photo Stream in iOS 6

Shared Photo Streams differ from private Photo Streams in that they aren’t updated with each new photo you take. Instead, you’ll have to add photos you want to share to a shared Stream. To add photos to a shared Photo Stream:
• Open the Photos app and select the photos you want to share.
• Tap the share button in the top of the screen and press Photo Stream.
• Choose the appropriate Photo Stream, add a comment if you’d like and tap Post.
• Your shared Photo Stream will automatically update with your new photos.
21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips
