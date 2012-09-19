Trending

How to Add Photos to a Shared Photo Stream in iOS 6

Shared Photo Streams differ from private Photo Streams in that they aren’t updated with each new photo you take. Instead, you’ll have to add photos you want to share to a shared Stream. To add photos to a shared Photo Stream:

Open the Photos app and select the photos you want to share.

Tap the share button in the top of the screen and press Photo Stream.

Choose the appropriate Photo Stream, add a comment if you’d like and tap Post.

• Your shared Photo Stream will automatically update with your new photos.

 

