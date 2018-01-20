Help Me, Laptop: What's the Best Dell Laptop for a Business Major?

If you're going back to school and need a new laptop, we're guessing you've got a simple set of priorities. For starters, you need a machine that's light and small enough to lug all day long, so size and weight matter a lot.

So, when forum user Spacemarine2142 wrote us this request, we came to our decision easily:

Hey guys,

I am a business major, and I will be entering my junior year after this semester. I recently traded in my old Alienware 17 R4 for a $1,000 Dell gift card. Since then, I've been scanning Dell's website, trying to find out what will be the best laptop for Microsoft Office programs, presentations, as well as note taking. Personally I was looking at the Dell Latitude 5290 2 in 1, but 2 in 1s and laptops are out of my realm of knowledge. Are there any other Dell laptops that are good options?

I'm not looking to spend more than an extra $600 after the $1,000 gift card ($1,600 total after tax (tax rate is 7%). It must also be lightweight and easy to use, and I'm looking for something somewhat small as well. I'm interested in 2-in-1s for using them with the Dell Active Pen.

Well, Spacemarine2142, we've found just the laptop for you to grab before you go back to school. When it comes to small, lightweight Dell 2-in-1s with enough power for the Microsoft Office suite, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is probably the right Dell for you.

Specifically, I think you should grab the high-end model with a 13.3-inch QHD (3200 x 1800) InfinityEdge touch-screen display, a 7th Generation Core i7-7Y75 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

It costs $1,552 after your 7-percent tax rate. So this convertible not only fits your budget, but at 0.54 inches thick and 2.7 pounds, it probably fits very easily into your bag.

Best of luck in the new semester!

