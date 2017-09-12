Get the GTX 1060-Equipped Lenovo Legion Y520 for $950

The Legion Y520 is the type of laptop that will serve you well whether you're gaming at home or crunching numbers at work.

Buy on Lenovo

It offers strong performance for your buck and for a limited time you can use coupon code "HOMEEXTRA5" to drop its price to $949.99. That's $50 off and the best price you'll find for this configuration.

That buys you a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD, and a very capable Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB graphics card.

Clearly, this isn't a budget machine, but more of a mid-tier laptop that provides just the right horsepower for everyday gamers.

At 5.6 pounds, the Y520 isn't the most travel-friendly machine, but its size also gives it a sturdy feel, which makes it the type of laptop you can cram into a backpack without much concern.

The keyboard is super-comfortable and it even features a dedicated button to record gameplay. As for the graphics card, the GTX 1060 is VR-ready, which means it works with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Although it costs more than the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti, we found the GTX 1060 offers a lot more performance for the money, especially for gamers.

That makes this the perfect machine for anyone who wants a gaming laptop that can take on any task you throw its way.