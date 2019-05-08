Killer Deal: $1,190 Off 4K Alienware 15 w/ GTX 1080

Alienware's premium laptops aren't cheap. Fortunately, today's deal slashes $1,190 off a powerful GTX 1080-based system.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware 15 4K w/ GTX 1080 for $1,709.99 via coupon code "SAVE10AFF". Normally priced at $2,900, that's a whopping $1,190 off its regular price and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

The Alienware 15 R4 is packed with premium hardware. It starts with its 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display. Under the hood, you'll also find a 2.2 GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor coupled with 16GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB SSD. The cherry on top of this beastly gaming rig is its GTX 1080 video card with 8GB of RAM.

We reviewed the GTX 1070-based version of this laptop and were impressed by its striking design, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard. Moreover, our tester experienced buttery-smooth frame rates while hunting down wolves in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The configuration on sale today packs a more powerful GTX 1080 GPU coupled with a 4K screen, so you can expect even better gaming performance.