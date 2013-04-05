Gadget Gossip: Microsoft Disses Facebook, Dell Blames Windows, More

The weekend is finally here, which means its time to catch up on all this week's tech gossip. From Microsoft’s quips at Facebook Home to its snarky remarks about the next Xbox, there’s certainly plenty to talk about. Read on to find out what the tech world has been gabbing about on the Web this week.

Microsoft: Facebook Home Bites Our Style

Picasso once said that good artists borrow, but great artists steal. Microsoft must think Mark Zuckerberg is a great artist, because a company executive publicly accused Facebook of copying Windows Phone's two year old People Hub in its new Facebook Home Android launcher.

“I tuned into the coverage of the Facebook Home event yesterday and actually had to check my calendar a few times,” Frank X. Shaw, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of corporate communications wrote in a blog post. “Not to see if it was still April Fool’s Day, but to see if it was somehow still 2011.”

Not only does Shaw claim that Facebook jacked Microsoft’s ideas, but he calls Facebook Home a Windows Phone knock-off. “We’d humbly like to suggest that you get the real thing, and simply upgrade to a Windows Phone,” he wrote.

But Shaw didn’t end it there--he took a jab at Android by calling Google’s mobile OS “complicated enough” without adding an extra skin. Ouch!

Microsoft Exec Addresses ‘Always-On’ Xbox Concerns: Deal With It

Deal with it.

That's what you should do if your electricity goes out, if your cell phone can’t get service, or if you can’t play any of the games you've been looking forward to on your new Xbox because of crashing servers. Apparently, it’s all the same to Adam Orthy, creative director for Microsoft Studios.

“Sorry, I don’t get the drama over having an ‘always on’ console,” Orthy tweeted this week. “Every device now is ‘always on.’ That’s the world we live in. #dealwithit”

Rumors suggest that the next Xbox will be entirely dependent on the Internet, which means you’ll need to sustain a constant connection to play any games. Needless to say, Xbox fans didn’t take kindly to this idea.

In what turned into a back-and-forth spat between Orthy and the Twitter community, one fan called out the Microsoft exec for ignoring obvious issues with the “always on” system.

“Electricity goes out too,” Orthy quipped.”Sometimes the electricity goes out. I will not purchase a vacuum cleaner. The mobile reception in the area I live in is spotty and unreliable. I will not buy a mobile phone.”

Orthy has since made his Twitter account private, but users in the NeoGAF forum snapped some screencaps of the tweets. So what does this mean for the future of Xbox? It’s definitely not a confirmation, but hopefully Microsoft will learn something from theTwitter backlash.

Dell Blames Windows 8 for Its Poor PC Sales

Rather than focusing on its own mistakes, Dell now blames Microsoft and Windows 8 for its slumping PC sales. The long-time computer manufacturer cited “the uncertain adoption of Windows 8” as a reason for “the deteriorating outlook for the PC market” in its most recent SEC filing.

But Windows 8 isn’t the only problem—Dell continued to list the “slowdown in enterprise Windows 7 upgrades” and “the increasing usage of alternative PC operating systems to Microsoft Windows” as other causes for PC problems.

Dell sure is quick to point fingers at Microsoft, but it has no problem taking its money. Just two months ago, Dell accepted a hefty $2b loan from Microsoft to buy itself back from investors.

Google May Dump Nvidia for Qualcomm

Is Google stepping out on Nvidia with Qualcomm? Rumor has it the search engine giant will ditch Nvidia's Tegra CPU for a new Qualcoom Snapdragon chipset in its next flagship tablet, unnamed sources told Reuters.

So what does this mean for Nexus fans? Google hasn’t spoken on the matter yet, but apparently believes that Qualcomm's offerings are more attractive than Nvidia's new Tegra 4 platform. The processor isn’t the only upgrade we’re expecting to see in the Nexus 7 successor. Reuters’ sources say it will come with an even thinner bezel and a higher screen resolution than the current model.

Sounds like Google could be plotting something big for this year’s I/O, but we’ll have to wait until next month to learn more.