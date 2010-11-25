Fujitsu Shows Off 10-inch Windows 7 Slate

After showing mockup at the CREATEC forum in Japan last month, Fujitsu is showing off a new 10-inch Windows 7 slate, expected to debut in early 2011. With over 20 years of history designing slate and tablet PCs, Fujitsu could bring smome innovation to the tablet space, but so far we're disappointed at the lack of further details about the 10-inch slate. Will it feature a resistive or capacitative display? Multi-touch? Camera options? What OS will it run?

What we do know is that the slate is being designed "for global usability in corporate environments" and to play nicely with "to corporate IT infrastructures." It's aimed at combining the best of smartphones and PCs, a goal that's been beaten into to the ground by many vendors. Though the specifications are not finalized yet, we look forward to hearing more about this mystery slate.

Check out the video below for a sneak peek of what's to come.

via Netbook News