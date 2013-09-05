How to Download Vine Videos to Your PC

The Vine video app took the social media world by storm when it launched in January, and it didn't take long for the app's most viral six-second clips to leap from smartphones to the rest of the web. Vine video compilations are all the rage on YouTube, as they package the world's most popular clips of cute animals, funny phrases and artistic mini-movies for easy viewing on a PC or Mac. If you're looking to make your own Vine mash-up masterpiece or just want to immortalize your Vines on your hard drive, downloading the mini-vids to your computer is much easier than you may think. Here's how to do it.

1. Open Internet Explorer 10. Not all Chrome and Firefox versions have access to the "Save Video As" function, but Internet Explorer 10 does.

2. Open a Vine video on your Desktop by clicking its URL. You can do this whenever a Vine is posted to a website or shared on Facebook or Twitter.

3. Right-click the video and select Save As.

4. Give your video a file name and destination. Your file will be saved as an MP4 video.

Just like watching a Vine video, saving one will only take a few seconds. Now that you know how to save your Vines to your PC, get out there and wow the Internet... six seconds at a time.