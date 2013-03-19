Digital Nuptials: 49 Percent of Brides Would Skype Their Wedding

The revolution won't be televised, but your wedding might be. According to a recent report conducted by David's Bridal, 49 percent of study participants would entertain the notion of Skype-ing their impending nuptials. The study, titled "What's on Brides' Minds Survey" claims that the wedding has officially gone digital and instead of fancy (and expensive) wedding planners, the new tools of the trade are smartphones and tablets.

Social networking has become the de facto wedding planning tool with 59 percent of brides-to-be using Facebook or blogs to search for and share wedding ideas. Pinterest has quickly risen to prominence as a go-to location for wedding vision boards, with 46 percent of respondents reporting that they found wedding ideas on friends' boards.

According to the study, an increasing number of brides are using tech to share even the most sacred of wedding preparations. 68 percent of brides reported snapping photos of dress fittings and either texting them to friends and family or uploading videos to social networking sites. However 61 percent of participants said that they forbade their bridesmaids from sharing photos of the dress before the ceremony.

While celebrating the a new marriage online can be fun, it can easily get out of hand. 56 percent of newlywed brides feel that social media guidelines should be spelled out for the ceremony. For example, 52 percent of participants feel that the newlyweds should have first dibs on posting wedding pics on social media sites.

Once the bouquet is caught, the cake is sliced and the awkward best man toast is made, brides are excited to share the news. According to the report, 59 percent of brides update their Facebook status or their name change within a day of saying "I do" -- up 11 percent from 2011.

As brides become increasingly tech savvy we wouldn't be surprised if telepresence robots start making appearances at weddings.