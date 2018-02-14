New and Refurb XPS 13 Laptops Now On Sale from $600

As expected, Dell's Presidents Day sale has officially started and while there are many top laptops on sale at various price points, power users will want to focus on Dell's XPS deals.

If you need maximum power in the slimmest profile possible, Dell has its new (2018) XPS 13 9370 on sale for $1,299.99 via coupon code "500OFF699". That's $150 off and the first major sale we've seen on the new XPS 13. The XPS 13 9370 is slimmer than its late 2017 predecessor, sports a better webcam, enhanced cooling system, and support for eGPUs. The new cooling system means you'll get better sustained performance from your machine. For instance, we noted that the XPS 9370 was able to compress a 4K video to 1080p in 16 minutes versus 19:35 minutes for the XPS 9360.

However, keep in mind that this model nixes the standard USB Type-A ports and instead uses two Thunderbolt 3 ports. This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Not ready to give up your USB ports? Dell has its (2017) XPS 13 9360 on sale for $999.99. This machine has the same processor, memory, and storage capacity of the 2018 model, but lacks the slimmer design, new webcam, better cooling system, and eGPU support. However, its battery lasts for 16 hours and 5 minutes, whereas the XPS 9370's battery only lasts 12 hours and 37 minutes. Both times are great, but the older XPS certainly wins.

Want an even cheaper XPS? If you don't mind owning a refurbished model — and really you shouldn't — Dell's Outlet Store is taking up to $800 off select XPS 9360 laptops via coupon "XPS936020" After coupon, XPS 13 9360 prices start at $600 for the base configuration. All of these machines include the same warranty as a new Dell laptop.

All XPS machines will be on sale through Presidents Day.