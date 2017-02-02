Take 10 Percent Off Our Favorite XPS and Alienware Laptops

Looking for an ultraportable that's as stylish as it is powerful? Or perhaps you're a hardcore PC gamer in need of a gaming rig you can take on the road. Well, you're in luck.

Through February 9, Dell is taking 10 percent off select XPS and Alienware laptops, including the near-perfect XPS 13 and Alienware 13 R3 OLED, both of which won our Editors' Choice award last year.

On the XPS side, the coupon can be used on various systems including the entry level XPS 13. After the coupon, the basic XPS 13 drops from $799.99 to $719.99. For power users, we recommend upgrading to the step-up XPS 13, which doubles the RAM and bumps the CPU from a Core i3 to a Core i5. The Core i5 model sells for $899.99 after the coupon ($100 off).

For gamers, there's the powerful Alienware 13 R3 OLED, a virtual reality-ready machine that packs a showstopping OLED display. Although it runs short on battery life, it's the current VR-ready gaming laptop to beat in this size range. After the coupon, it costs $1,889.99 ($329 off).

If you crave a bigger screen, the Alienware 17 R4 drops from $1,299.99 to $1,169.99 via the coupon. In addition to its 17-inch 1080p LCD, it also packs a GeForce GTX 1050Ti 2GB video card.

Unfortunately, the coupon isn't valid on Dell's just-released XPS 13 2-in-1, otherwise its valid on all other XPS and Alienware machines.