Killer Deal: Dell XPS 13 Now $689 Off

Dell's XPS 13 is an almost perfect laptop, which is why it sits at the top of our best laptops rankings. The only reason not to buy one is because of its premium price. Fortunately, money should no longer be a problem now that Dell is having a massive sale on this standout laptop.

You can now buy an XPS 13 (9380) with a 4K display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $979, or a crazy $689 off the retail price. In order to score these savings, you simply need to add the properly configured XPS 13 (click this link) to your cart then use the coupon code DBLTXPS13G at checkout.

Dell XPS 13 (9380) now $979 with code DBLTXPS13G ($689 off, 4K/Core i7 CPU/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

This deal applies to the XPS 13 that was released in early 2019 with 8th Gen processors. Since then, Dell has released a new version that is nearly identical except that it uses the new 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs. We wouldn't worry too much about not having the latest model --- we gave the early 2019 version 4.5 stars for its slim, lightweight design; strong performance, gorgeous 4K display and improved webcam. Of course, the 4K model on sale won't get the best battery life but the 7 hour and 30-minute runtime it clocked on our battery test isn't too bad.

If you're looking for an ultraportable laptop with a gorgeous display and strong performance, then don't hesitate to jump on this deal. Otherwise, keep an eye on our Black Friday hub where we're compiling the best holiday deals from now through the end of the shopping season.