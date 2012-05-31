Dell Revamps its Latitude Line: Ivy Bridge, Nvidia Graphics, and More

Dell today announced a major refresh of its Latitude line of business-class notebooks including complete redesigns of its E6430s and E6430 ATG laptops. Weighing 3.75-pounds and measuring 13.19 x 8.8 x 1.22 inches, the E6430s offers users a 13-inch display in a 13.3-inch chassis. It comes wrapped in a Tri-Metal casing with an anodized aluminum lid, magnesium alloy covered corners, steel hinges and a powder-coated base that is MIL-STD 810G tested.

The E6430s is available with a third-generation Intel Ivy Bridge Core-series processor and your choice of 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage options for the E6430s include a 7,200-rpm, 750GB HDD; 5,400-rpm, 320GB HDD; 500GB SSD or 256GB SSD.

Graphics are limited to Intel's HD graphics chip, while battery options include 3- and 6-cell ExpressCharge varieties. Available operating systems include Windows 7 Home Basic, Windows 7 Home Premium, Windows 7 Professional, Windows 7 Ultimate and Linux Ubuntu 11.10

Intel's Rapid Start and Smart Connect technology allows users to start the E6430s and quickly connect to the web. Intel's vPro systems management iAMT 8.x provides user with out-of-band management.

Dell has made it easy to notebook's guts thanks to a single access door. For security minded users, the E6430s features Dell's Data Protection software, Trusted Platform Module, hard drive encryption options and contactless smart card and fingerprint readers for log in.

The 14-inch E6430 ATG is the ruggedized version of the E6430s and features an optional handle, as well as the same Tri-Metal casing, anodized aluminum lid, magnesium alloy wrapped corners, steel hinges and powder-coated base. The E6430 ATG also gets port covers.

Like the E6430s, the E6430 ATG is MIL-STD 810G tested, however the E6430 ATG also gets the added benefit of being IPX5 tested to help the system withstand vibrations, dust and high temperatures and altitude. The system's 14-inch display, which can be optioned up to a 14-inch touchscreen display, features impact resistant protective front glass, while a spill-resistant keyboard and seal around the display help keep the laptop safe from spilled liquids and shocks. The StrikeZone shock absorber, Fast Response Free-Fall Sensor and rubber hard drive isolation keep your data safe from falls.

The E6430 ATG is powered by a third-generation Intel Ivy Bridge Core-series processor and is available with either an Intel or Nvidia discrete graphics chip, as well as 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Hard drive options include a 7,200-rpm, 750GB drive; Encrypted (FDE/SED) FIPS Opal 7,200-rpm, 750GB drive; 256GB Mobility SSD or 256GB encrypted SSD.

Like with the E6430s, the E6430 ATG can be equipped with Windows 7 Home Basic, Windows 7 Home Premium, Windows 7 Professional, Windows 7 Ultimate or Linux Ubuntu 11.10. E6430 ATG users can also choose between a 4- or 6-cell Express Charge battery.

As with the E6430s, the E6430ATG includes Intel's vPro systems management iAMT 8.x, Dell's Data Protection software, Trusted Platform Module, hard drive encryption options and contactless smart card and fingerprint readers for log in.

In addition to the E6430s and E6430 ATG, the rest of Dell's Latitude line, which now includes the 12.5-inch E6230, 13.3-inch-E6330, 14-inch E6430,and 15.6-inch E6530 have each received slight revisions. Likewise, the E5430 and E5530 have been slightly improved.

Each of the notebooks now a minimum 2GB of RAM and are available with Intel Ivy Bridge processors, optional solid-state drives, integrated or discrete graphics chips and 4G LTE connectivity.