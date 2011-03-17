Dell Refreshes Small-Business Vostro 3000 Line: 12+ Hours of Battery Life, Starts at $499

Dell today announced its refreshed Vostro 3000 line of small business notebooks. The Vostro will be available in 13, 14, 15, and 17-inch sizes, and will feature Intel's second-gen Core processors, as well as optional discrete graphics from AMD and Nvidia.

The Vostro 3000 series now features a backlit, chiclet-style keyboard that's similar to the one on the XPS line; also new are three quick-launch keys on the upper right, which replace the touch-sensitive media control keys on the previous generation. The notebook will also have USB 3.0 ports, as well as a high-def webcam and HDMI-out. Additionally, SRS Premium Voice Pro software and a digital array microphone will also help reduce ambient noise during conference calls

When outfitted with the 9-cell battery (which bumps out the bottom, the 13, 14, and 15-inch models are expected to exceed 12 hours of endurance, according to Dell. The notebook will be available in three colors: Aberdeen silver, Lucerne Red, and Brisbane Bronze.

Starting at pricing is as follows:

13-inch 3350 - $599

14-inch 3450 - $499

15-inch 3550 - $499

17-inch 3750 - $549

The new Vostro notebooks will be available starting March 22.

Display size/resolution: The 13, 14, and 15-inch models will all have a resolution of 1366 x 768; the 17-inch model will have a resolution of 1600 x 900.

Dimensions

13” 12.96 x 9 x 1.07 - 1.17 inches

14” 13.5 x 9.68 x 1.2-1.31 inches

15” 14.8 x 10.2 x 1.20 - 1.37 inches

17” 16.5 x 11.3 x 1.21 - 1.37 inches

Starting Weight

13”: 4.6 lb with 4-cell battery and optical drive

14”: 5.02 lb with 6-cell battery and optical drive

15”: 5.45lb with 6-cell battery and optical drive

17”: 6.62lb with 6-cell battery and optical drive

Graphics Options:

Intel Integrated GMA HD

AMD Radeon HD6470 with 512MB GDDR5 VRAM

AMD Radeon HD6630M with 1GB VRAM

Nvidia Geforce GT 525M with 1GB VRAM

Storage: Up to 750GB 7200RPM SATA Hard Drive, optional 128GB Solid State Drive (available in select regions)

Battery Options and expected endurance: