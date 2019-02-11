Dell Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to $300 on XPS, Alienware

Dell is kicking off its Presidents Day sale a full week ahead of schedule.
The PC manufacturer unveiled a tease of its forthcoming deals this morning with budget laptops starting as low as $129 and gaming monitors at just $349. Premium machines like the new XPS 13 and the Alienware m15 are also getting price cuts of up to $400 off.
Deals start today and will be available through Feb. 21 with new sales launching at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm ET on different days. Below are the sales we think offer the best prices along with some noteworthy deals to watch for in the coming days.
Keep in mind that some deals available now will get cheaper on Presidents Day. (For instance, you can get the Dell G5 w/ GTX 1050 Ti now for $999 or get it with a GTX 1060 for the same price on Feb. 18. However, those deals are limited and may sell out fast). All times listed below are ET.
Deals Available Now
- Dell XPS 13 (9370) w/ 256GB SSD for $1,199.99 ($270 off, ends 2/21 at 6am)
- Dell G5 15 w/ 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 Ti for $999.99 ($200 off, ends 2/21 at 6am)
- Dell 22-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2219H) for $94.99 ($75 off)
- Alienware 25 1080p FreeSync Monitor w/ $50 GC for $349.99 ($150 off)
- Alienware 34 WQHD Curved Gaming G-Sync Monitor w/ $100 GC for $899.99 ($600 off)
- XPS 15 w/ 256GB SSD for $1,028.99 ($81 off)
Accessories/Peripherals
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)
Deals Starting Friday, Feb. 15
- Dell XPS 13 w/ 256GB SSD for $879.99 ($270 off, ends 2/21 at 6am)
- Dell G3 15 w/ GTX 1050 for $579.99 ($220 off, ends 2/21 at 6am)
Deals Starting Monday, Feb. 18
- Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2719H) for $149.99 ($100 off, 11am)
- Dell G5 15 w/ GTX 1060 for $999.99 ($300 off, 11am)
- XPS 13 (9380) w/ Core i5 for $879.99 ($230 off)
- Inspiron 11 3000 for $129.99 ($70 off, 2pm)
- Inspiron 14 7000 for $629.99 ($110 off, 2pm)
Deals Starting Tuesday, Feb. 19
- Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 for $199.99 ($80 off, 11am)
- Alienware m15 w/ GTX 1070 for $1,649.99 ($400 off, 11am)
Dell is likely to launch new sales in addition the deals mentioned above. Make sure to check back as we update our coverage with the best deals in Dell's sale.