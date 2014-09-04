Dell Latitude 7000 Series 2-in-1: A Detachable for Business

Dell is making its first foray into detachables with the Latitude 7000 Series 2-in-1, a business-focused system with a new Intel Core M processor and 13-inch display that separates from its keyboard. This ultraportable, which weighs 3.76 pounds, will be available in October for a starting price of $1,199.

The Latitude 13 7000 Series has a 13-inch display, and is powered by one of Intel's new Core M processors, which promise thinner and lighter designs without sacrificing too much in the way of performance. Indeed, the Latitude 13 7000 felt light in my hands, much more so than current 13-inch detachables. At 12.6 x 9 x 0.78 inches and 3.76 pounds, the Latitude 13 is smaller and lighter than similarly-sized competitors, such as the Toshiba Satellite Click 2 Pro (13.0 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches and 4.4 pounds).

The Latitude's 13.3-inch touchscreen will have a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and will be backed by an Intel HD Graphics 5300 GPU. Users will be able to configure the notebook with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage. A 2MP front-facing camera will come standard, as will 802.11ac Wi-Fi. A rear 8MP rear camera will be an optional feature, as well as wireless broadband.

Business users looking for a more secure system can also opt for a vPro processor, SmartCard and fingerprint readers, as well as NFC and a Noble lock slot. Additionally, it will come with Dell Data Protection services as well as TPM 1.2.

In my brief time with it, the Latitude 13's backlit keyboard dock felt very comfortable for typing. I also like that the dock has a 20 Whr battery, which, when coupled with the tablet's 30 Whr battery, should provide up to 11 hours of juice. In all, business users looking for an attractive, portable hybrid may find the Dell Latitude 13 7000 Series to their liking.