Dell's New Gaming Laptop Is Already $150 Off

Dell's just-released G3 15 Gaming Laptop is on sale for the second time since its launch.

Traditionally priced at $949, Dell is taking $100 off and dropping its price to $849.99. Better yet, you can stack coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price further to $799.99. That's the best price we've seen for this six-core laptop.

The configuration on sale is no slouch either. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card.

The new G-series consists of three tiers — the G3, G5, and G7. The G3 comes in 15-inch and 17-inch varieties. The G3 17 Gaming Laptop is also on sale for $849.99 ($150 off) after the same coupon. The only difference is this latter model sports a bigger, 17-inch 1080p IPS display.

If you're not familiar with Dell's G-series line, the new laptops are intended to be Dell's new affordable gaming machines. At 0.5 inches thick, the G3 15 is Dell's thinnest 15-inch gaming oriented laptop. While it still has some Inspiron DNA in it, it also has a unique race car vibe with decals and faux carbon fiber patterns. It also packs Intel's new Core i7 H-series six-core CPU, which sits at the top of Intel's CPU hierarchy.

If you're a student with a valid .edu e-mail, you can get a $100 Dell eGift card 20 days after your order ships. Just keep in mind that your laptop purchase must cost over $499 to qualify.