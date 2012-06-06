Computex 2012 Day 3: Windows 8 Explodes

Day 3 of Computex 2012 has just wrapped up, and things at Taiwan's biggest tech trade show are poppin. We got our hands on Samsung's Series 5 Ultra Touch, Microsoft made some big statements, we played with ASUS's Zenbook Prime UX21A and Tablet 600 and the Genius BV 150 iPhone projector that also doubles as a charger impressed us. Despite the time difference, you need not miss a minute of the fun or a morsel of news, if you stay up on all our coverage.

Samsung Series 5 Ultra Touch Hands-On

Gimmicks abound in the burgeoning tablet-laptop hybrid category emerging at Computex 2012. We've seen screens that bend, flip and detach. But what about users who just want Windows 8 with a no-frills clamshell? Samsung showed us the answer in their Series 5 ultra Touch notebook, which gave us touch capabilities without the separate tablet, as well as impressive 8-second boot time.

Watch Our Samsung Series 5 Ultra Touch Hands-on Video

Microsoft’s Computex Keynote

Windows 8 is launching in mere months, and it seems like Microsoft's upcoming OS is showing up at every corner here at Computex 2012 -- even at the company's official keynote, where executive Stephen Guggenheimer highlighted the company’s progress in advancing Windows 8 and the rest of its Windows ecosystem.

Read More on Microsoft's Computex Keynote

ASUS Zenbook Prime UX21A With Touch Hands-On

Here at LAPTOP Magazine, we're already big fans of ASUS's Zenbook Prime UX31A with its speedy Ivy Bridge CPU and gorgeous full HD screen and wholly expected the 11.6-inch Zenbook Prime UX21A to be of similar first-rate quality. We weren't disappointed during our hands-on time. The Zenbook Prime UX21A featured blazing-fast boot times and an impressively responsive touch screen in the familiar old champagne-colored, aluminum Ultrabook package.

Watch Our ASUS Zenbook Prime UX21A Hands-on Video

ASUS Tablet 600 Hands-On

Last Monday, when ASUS took the wraps off its Tablet 600, the first official Windows 8 tablet powered by Nvidia's Tegra 3, quad-core CPU, we could not be more excited. And finally, on day 3 of Computex 2012, an Nvidia rep showed us the Tablet 600's key strengths as well as its ability to run Windows 8 RT, the ARM version of Windows 8, with great aplomb.

Watch Our ASUS Tablet 600 Hands-on Video

Genius BV 150 Turns Your iPhone Into a Projector, Doubles as Charger

Lately we've been seeing the popularity of portable pico projectors gain traction, and here at Computex 2012, Genius has just come out with a novel twist on the concept. The Genius EV150 is a tiny projector that connects to docking port on your iPhone and, with the flick of a switch beams the content from your phone screen to any surface. A Genius representative gave us a close-up look at how the BV 150 works, and it was impressive indeed.

Watch Our Genius BV 150 Demo Video