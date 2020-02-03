Which Razer Laptop Is Right for You? Blade vs Stealth vs Pro

Razer’s laptops are like MacBooks for gamers. They're chic, just as slim, and more powerful than anything that comes out of Cupertino. Plus, these are some of the few gaming laptops that can pass in a business meeting as well as a LAN party. And creative professionals looking for something a little less gaming-focused should check out the upcoming Blade 15 and Blade 17 Pro Studio Edition laptops, both of which will utilize Nvidia's new Quadro GPUs.

So which laptop in Razer's stable is right for you? The following guide will help you decide. Not looking for a Razer laptop? Then please check out our best laptop and best gaming laptop pages.

1. Razer Blade Stealth

For those always on the move

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150/ Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Sleek, attractive design

Powerful overall and graphics performance

Great Audio

Solid battery life

Undersized keys

Runs hot

Designed to take on the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and Apple Macbook (12-inch), the Razer Blade Stealth serves up power and speed. This svelte little beauty is made of the same stunning CNC aluminum and offers captivating customizable Chroma keyboard as its bigger brethren. You can transform the Stealth into a full-fledged gaming system if you invest in the Razer Core V2, the company's second external GPU and first to feature a dual Thunderbolt 3 internal controller design. But if you don't need all the bells and whistles, there's also the Core X.

Read our full Razer Blade Stealth (2018) review.

2. Razer Blade 15

For gamers who play on the go

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Beautiful, head-turning design

Powerful graphics and overall performance

Solid battery life

Fast transfer speeds

Dim display

Weak audio

Runs hot when gaming

The crown jewel in the lineup, the Razer Blade 15 (available in Black and Mercury White) offers an alluring mix of power, portability and longevity that makes it perfect for gaming on the go or settling in for a long quest on your couch. But if you're looking for vibrant, mesmerizing color, you need to take a long, hard gander at the OLED model, which has one of the best displays available. It also packs a powerful Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU for some serious gaming power.

The company recently announced a new base model of the Blade 15. Priced at $1,599, the laptop is equipped with a 9th Gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU.

Read our full Razer Blade 15 review.

3. Razer Blade Pro 17

For gamers and creative professionals with deep pockets

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Powerful gaming and CPU performance

Sleek, slim chassis

Great audio

Incredibly fast transfer speeds

Below-average battery life

Expensive

Back in the day, the 17-inch MacBook Pro used to be the end-all, be-all for creative professionals. But that system has gone the way of the dodo, leaving a 17-inch hole in many a video editor, music maker and game creator's heart. Fortunately, Razer has the solution with the Blade Pro 17.

We reviewed the souped-up version which has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. And in case you need more storage, Razer left room in the chassis to add another m.2 SSD. The ultra-low-profile keys were comfortable to type on and the new customization options in Razer Synapse can turn that already beautiful keyboard into a legitimate art project. The THX-certification continues to make a difference as the Blade Pro 17's top-mounted speakers pack quite a punch and the two SSDs delivered blistering file transfer speeds.

Read our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Blade Studio Edition

Razer's gone full workstation

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Sleek design

Strong performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Useful security features

Poor speakers

Expensive

Runs warm

Do you love everything about the Razer Blade 15, but need even more power than the regular version to get past the obstacles of content creation? Meet the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. It presents the same great, sleek design; intense performance; and vibrant, 15.6-inch 4K OLED display as the Blade 15 but tops all that off with some additional security features. It's pretty pricey, but it's one of the best workstations currently available.

Read our full Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition review.