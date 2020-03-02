The best laptops under $300 in 2020

If you’re looking for one of the best laptops under $300, you’re going to have to make some sacrifices, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with a bad notebook. There are laptops under $300 that offer 1080p displays, long battery life and even 2-in-1 functionality that have landed on our best laptops page.

If you’re against getting even the best Chromebooks, you might want to reconsider, especially because those devices will most likely run a lot smoother with a weaker processor compared to a Windows 10 machine.

We've tested some of the best laptops under $300 to help you determine what's a good deal and what's just cheap. If you're willing to extend your budget, take a look at our best laptops under $500 page, but if you're looking for something for your kid, consider look at our best kids tablets page. If you're willing to wait and go a little over budget, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 had its specs leaked ahead of launch and they look good.

The best laptops under $300 you can buy today

The HP Stream 11 (2018) is rare mostly because it's a Windows laptop that's around $200. Combo that with long battery life and decent performance, it's the best laptop under $300 you can buy.

1. HP Stream 11 (2018)

The best laptop under $300 overall

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds HP Stream 11 (2018) Full Review

Long battery life

Better performance than competitors

Insanely cheap

Washed out low-res display

Awful webcam

The HP Stream 11 is one of the best laptops under $300 and the best Windows 10 laptops you can find at this price. The Stream's cute, 11-inch chassis is packed with all-day battery life and relatively strong performance. This laptop is also incredibly portable, weighing in at 2.5 pounds and measuring just 0.7 inches thick. And even though its keyboard can be a little cramped, it offers decent key travel. You won’t find a better Windows laptop for under $200.

See our full HP Stream 11 (2018) review.

Thanks to its 1080p display and comfortable keyboard, the HP Chromebook 14 (Intel) is one of the best laptops under $300 -- not to mention the best Chromebook for its price.

2. HP Chromebook 14 (Intel)

The best Chromebook under $300

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | GPU: Intel HD 500 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13.3 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds HP Chromebook 14 (Intel) Full Review

Long battery life

1080p display

Attractive chassis

Below-average performance

Display could be more vibrant.

The Intel version of the HP Chromebook 14 is a solid improvement over its AMD counterpart, making it one of the best laptops under $300. For just under $300, you get an attractive laptop with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, which is an incredibly rare combination at this price point. To top it all off, HP’s Chromebook 14 features a comfortable keyboard and a battery that can last an entire workday and then some. If you’re looking for a Chromebook that doesn’t scream elementary school, then the HP Chromebook 14 is the one to get.

See our full HP Chromebook 14 (Intel) review.

For the price, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 makes rank as one of the best laptops under $300 due to its comfortable keyboard and sturdy design, but it has some issues.

3. Lenovo IdeaPad 330

Laptop with the most comfortable keyboard

CPU: Intel Celeron N4100 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.4 pounds Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Full Review

Sturdy construction

Comfortable keyboard

Very affordable

Subpar performance

Short battery life

We wouldn’t call the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 one of the best laptops around, but for under $300, it’s pretty decent. Its design is pretty standard, but the chassis itself is actually sturdy, not giving into pressure when flexed. Additionally, Lenovo’s gold-standard keyboard design remains intact on this budget machine, as the system is super comfortable to type on. However, be wary of its short, 5:52 battery life and its subpar Celeron N4100 processor.

See our full Lenovo IdeaPad 330 review.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 boasts long battery life and a comfortable keyboard for a cheap price, making it one of the best laptops under $300, but its performance is still underwhelming.

4. Lenovo Chromebook C330

Laptop with the best battery life

CPU: MediaTek MT8173C | GPU: GX6250 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 2.82 pounds Lenovo Chromebook C330 Full Review

Long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Affordable price

Dull, low-res display

Underwhelming performance

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 gets nearly 10 hours of battery life as well as a comfortable keyboard and a neat HDMI port, which is somewhat rare for a Chromebook. This 11-inch convertible is also pretty light and thin, coming in at 2.8 pounds and 0.8 inches thick. But as much as it has notable bright spots, there are some flaws – namely, its underwhelming performance and dull display.

See our full Lenovo Chromebook C330 review.