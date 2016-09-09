Asus's ROG Strix GL553W is Meant for Portable Gaming

Want a gaming laptop but can't afford to drop two grand on it? Asus just announced the ROG Strix GL553VW, which trades high-end specs for portability.

At 15.1 x 10 x 1.2 inches and 5.5 pounds, the ROG Strix GL553VW is easier to fit into a backpack than some other laptops, but you're not getting a 7th Gen Kaby Lake processor from Intel or Nvidia Pascal graphics. You can get the Strix with either a sixth-gen Intel Core i5-6300HQ or i7-6700HQ CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 512GB SSD or 2TB HDD and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.

The laptop also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port and a USB Type-C port, alongside HDMI , Ethernet, audio jack and a 2-in-1 card reader.

There's no word on price or release date, but we've reached out to Asus for comment and will update when we know.

Update, Sept. 9, 7:52 p.m. ET -- Asus tells us that this model won't be released in North America. If you're in the United States or Canada, you can still take a look at the ROG Strix GL502.

