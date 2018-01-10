This 4K OLED Monitor is Completely Portable and Absolutely Stunning

They say that you can't take it with you, but Asus has just proven them wrong. The company's new 4K monitor, the ProArt PQ22UC is designed to come with you on trips, serving as a second screen as you try to get work done in your hotel room. We've seen lightweight, portable monitors many times before: but one that's 21.6-inches, uses OLED technology and outputs at Ultra HD? Unheard of.

Most portable displays are great for travelers, but when you're at home with full-size monitors on your desk, you stick the mobile one in a drawer and forget about it. However, the PQ22UC has such a great picture that it could easily be your main monitor all the time.

The monitor uses an absolutely gorgeous OLED panel that can reproduce 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a gamut commonly used in digital movie projection. It also offers HDR-10 color quality. We had a chance to stare at the screen and were impressed with the rich shades of green in a landscape and the orange in a fireworks display. The image quality is good enough for professional video and photo editors.

Whether you're buying the ProArt PQ22UC for doing productivity work or creating works of art, you'll be able to carry it with relative ease. The screen tips the scales at just 2.6 pounds, which makes it about the same weight as an ultraportable laptop.

The ProArt PQ22UC rests on a very-sturdy stand that folds up for easy transportation. That's a huge improvement over the ZenScreen MB16AC which makes you either fold its case into a strange origami pattern or stick a ballpoint pen in a hole to prop it up. The PQ22UC also comes with an origami case to protect its screen and, if you really want to, Asus says that you can use it instead of the stand (don't do it).

The monitor has two USB Type-C ports and a single micro HDMI port. If your laptop has a Type-C port and can deliver enough power to the monitor, you may be able to use just a single wire for data and electricity. If want to connect to the monitor via HDMI or your Type-C port can't send enough juice, you can attach an AC adapter to the second Type-C port.

The ProArt PQ22UC is due out later this year for an undisclosed price. Given that it has an OLED screen and 4K resolution, we think it will probably carry a hefty price. However, if you need a stunning screen that you can take on the road, this monitor could be priceless.