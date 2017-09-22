Take Up to $200 Off Alienware's Gaming Lineup

Alienware is making it a little easier to shop for a gaming laptop.

For a limited time, our top-rated gaming manufacturer is taking up to $200 off select laptops via coupon codes "100OFF999" ($1oo off) and "200OFF1599" ($200 off). The sale includes various configurations of the Alienware 13, 15, and 17 laptops.

For the cash-strapped gamer, the least expensive machine you can get during the sale is the Alienware 17 R4, for $1,249.99 via coupon code "100OFF999". It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 2GB graphics card. You won't be able to play the latest games at their optimal settings, but casual gamers will still be able to play current titles at low-to-medium settings.

For $150 more, you can step-up to the Alienware 13 for $1,399.99 via coupon code "200OFF1599". This configuration includes a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card.

The coupons can also be used to take $200 off the Editors' Choice Alienware 13 R3 OLED and the Alienware 17 with 4K LCD — two of Alienware's most costly models.

Whichever system you decide on, just be sure to buy it before September 28 at 8 a.m. ET, which is when the coupons expire.