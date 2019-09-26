Act Fast: New XPS 13 w/ Comet Lake CPU Up to $300 Off

The XPS 13 needs no introduction. It's Dell's top-of-the-line laptop and one of the best laptops of 2019. Dell recently refreshed its XPS 13 with new 10th-generation Intel Comet Lake CPUs and for the first time ever, the new laptops are on sale.

Currently, Dell has every XPS 13 (7390) on sale from $899.99 via coupon code "SAVE10". It's the first time we've seen the XPS 13 (7390) on sale.

Buy the XPS 13 (7390) from $899.99 via coupon "SAVE10" @ Dell

The base XPS 13 (7390) features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While that's a good model for basic needs, we highly recommend you upgrade to the mid-tier XPS 13.That model costs $1,034.99 ($165 off) after coupon and packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we haven't reviewed the new XPS 13 (7390) yet, previous XPS 13 laptops have won our Editor's Choice award and it's likely the new XPS 13 (7390) will continue that tradition. Intel also says its Comet Lake CPUs offer 16% greater overall performance than the company's last-gen CPUs.

That said, if you want to save a few bucks, the previous-gen XPS 13 (9380) is also 10% off via the same coupon. Dell's coupon ends October 3 at 8am ET.