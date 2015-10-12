Acer's Latest 2-in-1 is Optimized for Cortana, Windows 10

October continues to be the month of Windows 10 devices, as Acer revealed its new Aspire R14 (starting at $699) convertible notebook. The manufacturer boasts that this new 14-inch 2-in-1, which runs Intel's 6th generation Core processors, has been optimized for Windows 10, with support for Continuum and Cortana.

The Aspire R 14 will also feature Acer's Purified.Voice technology, which the company says now features enhanced digital signal processing, to “cancel out background noise and improve speech accuracy,” which should make talking to Cortana easier than before.

MORE: Best 2-in-1s (Laptop/Tablet Hybrids)

Acer claims Aspire R 14’s “thinner 360-degree dual torque hinge” will make it easy to move the laptop to the tent or display modes.

Weighing 4.19 pounds, Acer promises that the Aspire R 14’s new magnetic design means it will have “no gaps whatsoever” when it’s folded into tablet mode. The convertible also features what Acer calls a “diamond-cut edge design,” on the top of the keyboard deck.

Acer claims the notebook--which has a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touch display--should be able to get 9 hours of battery life.

The 0.73-inch thick 2-in-1 will feature 6th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, USB 3.1 Type-C support and the new MU-MIMO wireless technology for faster downloads. Acer’s BluelightShield technology, which “can effectively reduce eye strain by reducing blue light emission from the screen,” is also included with the notebook. The company has confirmed that the Aspire R 14 will not support Windows Hello for logging in, as its webcam is not an Intel RealSense camera.

Acer says the Aspire R 14 will be available in North America in late October.