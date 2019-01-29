Our Favorite Budget Laptop Is Now Just $349

There are laptops that are priced so aggressively they rarely go on sale. The Acer Aspire E 15 is one of those laptops.

However, for a limited time Amazon is taking $30 off the Aspire's full price and offering it for just $349.99. That's only the second time this laptop has been on sale. (It briefly dropped to $320 on Black Friday).

The Aspire E 15 packs a respectable amount of hardware for its price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, a 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's not what we'd call a cutting edge laptop, but in our review it offered excellent price-to-performance ratio.

The laptop had enough muscle to load 10 Firefox tabs with ease, even while playing a YouTube video at 1080p. We eventually hit some minor lag when we doubled the number of tabs, played two more full- HD YouTube videos, and watched a Twitch stream. However, we were surprisingly pleased with the machine's performance. The laptop also has an excellent amount of ports and it even comes with a built-in 8x DVD-RW double-layer drive.

In a nutshell, this machine gives you solid performance for the price. It's the best sub-$400 laptop you'll find.