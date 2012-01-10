2TB Netgear Media Storage Router Lets You Stream Content, Remotely Access Files

LAS VEGAS -- When it comes to networking and wireless home solutions, blazing-fast download and upload speeds are about as exciting as it gets. But Netgear announced at CES that it's adding another element to its new WNDR4700 Media Storage Router: It's a media-storage and streaming device in addition to a Wi-Fi connection. Running on both the 2.4-GHz and 5-GHz bands at up to 450 Mbps, the dual-band WNDR4700 has the sleekest profile in home networking history, to boot.

The Media Storage Router features a whopping 2TB of storage space, which is user-upgradable, should your media collection outgrow that capacity. It also includes two USB 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals with transfer speeds 10x that of USB 2.0. The router supports both Macs and PCs and supports Apple's Time Machine for backing up data.

Other than that, you get remote access to the WNDR4700 via ReadyShare Cloud for viewing and editing files from afar. And of course, the router stands out for its functionality as a media server, letting users stream content from the WNDR4700 to any other DLNA-compatible or USB-connected device. And don't forget those last two necessities: There's a built-in broadband usage meter for keeping track of your bandwidth usage, and parental controls for monitoring and limiting Internet usage across all devices on the network.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but the Media Storage Router is set to drop this summer. We're looking forward to giving it a whirl.