25 Percent Off All ThinkPads, Editors' Choice T470 Now $734

The Lenovo ThinkPad T470 is an excellent laptop for anyone who needs a powerful and reliable machine to get work done. For a limited time, you can activate coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to save 25 percent off the T470 and all of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops.

That discount ties last month's sale and it remains the best ThinkPad sale we've seen since the holidays.

Lenovo's ThinkPads are among the best productivity machines on the market. The T470 — a Laptop Mag Editors' Choice — is an excellent world-class machine with a best-in-class keyboard, wide array of ports, and an epic 17-hour battery.

Shop the Lenovo ThinkPad Sale

After the discount, the entry level T470 costs just $734.25 ($244 off). That gets you a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.5-GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive. For a better value, we'd recommend upgrading to a 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and at least a 256GB PCIe SSD.

That configuration would normally cost around $1,400, but after the coupon it drops to $1,056.75 ($344 off).

Other favorite ThinkPads on sale include the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (from $1,101.75 after coupon) and the ThinkPad X270 (from $734.25 after coupon).