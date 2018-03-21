Dell Is Taking Up to $200 Off its New XPS 9370 Laptops

The XPS 13 9370 is our favorite consumer laptop. It's stylish, offers strong performance, and for the next few hours — it's also on sale.

Dell is taking $100 off all configurations of its news XPS laptop with prices starting at $899.99 after coupon code "100OFF999". We've seen plenty of XPS sales, but this is the first time we're seeing a blanket sale on all the new XPS 9370 models.

Buy on Dell

The differences between the previous-gen and new 9370 XPS models are mainly aesthetic, but the 2.6-pound 9370 is also thinner and features a new cooling system that allows for better sustained performance. Serious gamers can also use the new XPS with an eGPU (external graphics card) for maximum gaming performance.

While the $899.99 configuration may tempt you price-wise, you're better off opting for step up model. For $1,077.99 after coupon, the step up model gets you a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally priced at $1,249, this is the same configuration that got our Editors' Choice award.

Alternatively, if you configure your XPS over $1,599, you can use coupon "200OFF1599" to take $200 off your final price. This comes in handy if you want the XPS 13 2-in-1, which after coupon drops to $1,763.99.

Dell's XPS coupons expire March 23 at 8am ET.