Trend Micro Debuts Mobile Security 3.0 with Facebook Protection

Want to keep your Facebook account safe from malicious software while cruising the social network on your smartphone? Trend Micro might have what you're looking for with its latest mobile security app, Trend Micro Mobile Security 3.0.

The app, which is available for Android devices, includes the company's Trend Micro Privacy Scanner, which checks your Facebook privacy settings and, if it finds you are at risk of privacy issues, will suggest that you adjust your settings accordingly.

In addition to Privacy Scanner, the app also includes a Mobile Backup and Restore function that offers integrated data backup to the company's secure servers. With the feature, users can automatically upload data ranging from photos and music to text messages and call history.

Beyond the Privacy Scanner and Mobile Backup and Restore, the app includes an improved malware scanner that Trend Micro says helps mitigate any impact on your Android device's battery life and overall performance. The app's user interface has also been overhauled to allow for a more intuitive experience.

“Our users demand simplicity, however they also want that constant feeling of security. This latest version of Trend Micro Mobile Security accomplishes both, allowing our customers to enjoy their digital lives safely,” Khoi Nguyen, head of Trend Micro's global consumer mobile business unit said in a press release.

If you're only interested in Trend Micro's Privacy Scanner, you can download the standalone app from through Google Play Store. If, however, you'd prefer to get all of your Android security in one package, you can download Trend Micro Mobile Security 3.0 from the Google Play Store for $29.99.