Report: Lenovo ThinkPad Honeycomb Tablet Coming with Stylus Support, Keyboard Case

And you thought Android tablets were just for media consumption. According to an exclusive at This is my next, Lenovo is directly targeting mobile professionals with its upcoming ThinkPad Tablet. Expected to arrive this summer and start at $499, this Honeycomb slate features a 10.1-inch IPS display that will work with an optional stylus for "sketching and note-taking." It will also slip into a keyboard portfolio case, similar to the Asus Eee Pad Transformer.

Like most Android 3.0 tablets, the 1.6-pound ThinkPad Tablet features a Tegra 2 processor, dual cameras, and comes with your choice of 16, 32, or 64GB of memory. However, this slate comes with four hardware buttons along the bottom of the bezel (when held in portrait mode), which is very unique since most other Honeycomb devices are optimized for landscape mode. The chassis also houses a full-size USB 2.0 port and SD Card slot, as well as microUSB and miniHDMI.

Since this is a business tablet, Lenovo is taking security seriously by offering device data and SD Card encryption, anti-theft software, and remote wipe capabilities. Lenovo has also customized Android 3.0 with its own skin, which looks pretty clean. Apparently, third-party software will include Skype (a Honeycomb version must be coming soon), Remote Desktop from Citrix, and McAfee anti-malware. But it's not all work with the ThinkPad Tablet. One of the leaked slides shows Slacker, Angry Birds, and Zinio being on board.

We can't wait to get our hands on the ThinkPad Tablet, espeically the stylus and keyboard. How about you?

