Purchx App Makes Comparison Shopping Simple

Purch, the parent company of Laptop Mag, has launched its own comparison-shopping app, called PurchX, for iOS. The free app makes comparing all sorts of tech products -- TVs, smartphones, fitness trackers, cameras, laptops, etc. -- simple. It also offers a rewards program for loyal users.

Purchx relies on its more than 3 million peer-reviewed products for its ratings and Expert Picks. Laptop Mag editors worked with the app's developers to optimize the comparison engine for weighing various product attributes. The app works with your iPhone or iPad to scan products and start your comparisons in store, and can return as many as 20 top competitors.

In addition to tech gadgets, the Purchx app offers comparisons for other products as well, including toys, beauty, baby, grocery and health-related items. Once you've selected the device you want, you can buy it online or find a nearby store that has the product in stock. If a nearby retailer does have it, you'll be able to call them from within the app.

The Purchx app also comes with a rewards program that lets you earn points toward free, brand-name devices just by using the app. A Purch Badges program also highlights products that have garnered favorable reviews from Laptop Mag and other Purch brands (Tom's Guide, Tom's Hardware, Anandtech, Business News Daily, Live Science and Top Ten Reviews).

Purch acquired the Consumr app in March 2015, which has now been renamed Purchx. Purch also debuted its new Purch Marketplace for online shopping of electronics, software and smart home devices. Every product in the store has been reviewed and rated by Purch brands, including Laptop Mag.

Download the Purchx app now and tell us what you think.