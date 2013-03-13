MLB At The Ballpark App Lets You Buy Better Seats From Your Phone

Baseball season is very nearly upon us. As part of your spring training for the 2013 season, you can download the At The Ballpark app for Android and iOS, which allows you to purchase seat upgrades from your phone. The app is a collaboration between MLB Advanced Media and Experience.

The At The Ballpark app will help you determine the best seat in the house by "identifying the most desirable seat and experience for each fan." Then you can process the payment for the seat you want. But that's not all. The app allows users to check in at their favorite ballpark, share their experience with their social networks, view interactive maps, redeem special offers and rewards and get directions and parking information. Plus, mobile food ordering is available at select ballparks.

At The Ballpark will initially be available in April for use at the ballparks that the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics call home. In fact, Braves fans got to beta test the app during the 2012 season.

"Our fans have shown a growing demand for mobile ticketing opportunities and this collaboration with Experience will help further meet those expectations with a scalable, fan-friendly solution to personalize their ballpark experiences right from their personal devices," said Noah Garden, executive vice president, revenue, MLBAM.

We can't wait for this functionality to come to Citi Field and Yankee Stadium so we can try it out for ourselves. The plan is to eventually roll the app out to all 30 major league parks.