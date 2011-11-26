Lenovo ThinkPad X220 Convertible Tablet with Core i5 for $1,039

Stuck between a laptop and a tablet? Why not get the best of the both worlds with a convertible tablet! The 12.5-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X220 Multitouch Tablet is fit for both work and play. Best of all, it can be yours today with an Intel Core i5 processor for just $1,039 thanks to a Black Friday deal through LogicBUY.

The 12.5-inch display on the X220 tablet swivels around to change it from a laptop to tablet in an instant. Take quick notes with a stylus or type away on the full size keyboard. At just 3.6 pounds, your shoulder won't be aching from carrying it around no matter where you go. The X220 tablet also features 4GB of RAM, a 320GB hard drive, and an optional upgrade to mobile broadband so you'll be ready for the office, the coffee shop, or the road.

Base Specs: Intel Core i5-2520M 2.5-GHz processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 320GB 5400 rpm hard drive. 12.5-inch multitouch HD backlit display (1366 x 768), Intel HD Graphics 3000, mobile broadband ready, and Windows 7 Professional 64-bit.

Lenovo ThinkPad X220 Convertible Multitouch Tablet with Core i5 for $1,039 through LogicBUY.