Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet Now Up for Pre-Sale, Ships August 29th

Lenovo's ThinkPad tablet, which was announced back in July, is now available for pre-sale on the company's website. According to the website, devices will begin shipping on August 29th.

The 10.1-inch tablet, which starts at $499 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model, runs on Android Honeycomb 3.1 and includes a full-size USB port along with a 3-in-1 SD card reader, mini HDMI, and two cameras. In our hands-on with the ThinkPad Tablet, we noted some welcome business-friendly features, such as data encryption, IT manageability, and a scratch-free Gorilla Glass display made to withstand life on the road.

Other top features include an optional active digitizer stylus (for $30 extra) and Computrace security software for protecting the device if it's lost or stolen. There's also a keyboard dock/portfolio, which adds the functionality of Lenovo's best-in-class typing experience.