Meet the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 2 Pro: Thinner, Lighter with High-Res Display

Someone call Lululemon! Lenovo has announced the latest iteration of the of Yoga PC, the IdeaPad Yoga 2 Pro Ultrabook. Priced at $1,099, the Yoga 2 Pro is set to hit shelves in October and will ship with Windows 8.1.

The Yoga 2 Pro retains the dual-hinge design and the four modes (Laptop, Tablet, Stand and Tent) of its predecessor. But Lenovo's made some notable changes. First, the company has found a way to trim the fat from the original's 3.4, pound, 13.1 x 8.9 x 0.67-inch frame, bringing the Yoga 2 Pro's dimensions to a svelte 3.06 pounds, 12.99 x 8.66 x 0.61 inches.

The company's also bumped the 13.3-inch display up from 1080p to a 3200 x 1800 IPS display measuring 350 nits, which should make for a seriously bright and colorful viewing experience. Lenovo's AccuType keyboard is also featured, but this time it will be backlit.

The notebook will also feature voice controls that will allow users to check social media accounts, search websites and use Microsoft Word. There's also motion control that will be used to navigate photo galleries, slideshow presentations and e-books.

The most interesting feature is called "Yoga Picks," which will enable the notebook to recommend specific apps depending on which mode is currently in use. Lenovo is also pre-installing some proprietary software, including Yoga Chef, Yoga Photo Touch, a photo-editing app and Yoga Camera Man (a photo-capture app with a number of effects) such as GIF, marco and lomo.

Those interested in the latest iteration of the Yoga 2 Pro can expect configurations with up to a 4th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM and Intel integrated graphics. The ultrabook comes with a trio of storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB SSDs. The laptop will have plenty of ports including a USB 3.0 port, USB ports, micro HDMI, a 2-in-1 card reader and a combination headphone/microphone jack.