How to Share Links on Facebook and Twitter Using Safari in iOS 6

With Apple’s latest mobile operating system, users can get quick access to either social media service from the Notification Center, share Safari links with a few taps and even send a tweet using Siri. To share links:

Navigate to the appropriate page using Safari.

Tap the Share icon at the bottom of the screen.

• To post to Twitter, tap the Twitter icon and add any accompanying text.

• To post to Facebook, tap the Facebook icon and any accompanying text.

