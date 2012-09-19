Trending

How to Disable Push Notifications for Facebook and Twitter in iOS 6

By News 

Push notifications are a great way to keep up with your social media life, but sometimes you need to take a break. Both Facebook and Twitter come with push notifications active when you install them. To disable them:

Open the Settings menu and tap Notifications.

Open the Facebook tab and, at the top of the screen, swipe the Notification Center tab to Off.

Repeat the same steps for Twitter.

Daniel P. HOWLEY

A newspaper man at heart, Dan Howley wrote for Greater Media Newspapers before joining Laptopmag.com. He also served as a news editor with ALM Media’s Law Technology News, and he holds a B.A. in English from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.