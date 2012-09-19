How to Disable Push Notifications for Facebook and Twitter in iOS 6

Push notifications are a great way to keep up with your social media life, but sometimes you need to take a break. Both Facebook and Twitter come with push notifications active when you install them. To disable them:

• Open the Settings menu and tap Notifications.

• Open the Facebook tab and, at the top of the screen, swipe the Notification Center tab to Off.

• Repeat the same steps for Twitter.

