Former Lenovo COO Rory Read Named CEO of AMD

There's big change afoot at AMD. The CPU and graphics chip maker today announced it is appointing Lenovo COO Rory Read as its new CEO.

"I’m excited to be joining AMD’s employees as we write the next chapter not just for the company, but for the industry and consumers around the world," Read said in a press release issued by the company.

In five years as Lenovo's COO, Read oversaw the successful transition of the ThinkPad and ThinkCentre PC business from IBM and the strong growth of that business under its new corporate parent. Prior to joining Lenovo, Read worked for 23 years at IBM.

"He is ideally suited to accelerate AMD’s evolution into the world’s leading semiconductor design company," AMD Chairman Bruce Claflin said of Read. "As President and COO of Lenovo he helped take the company into dynamic new markets while growing market share and expanding profitability. His sound strategic thinking and natural customer orientation will help amplify the voice of the customer inside AMD."

via Legit Reviews