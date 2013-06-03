Trending

ASUS Unveils Tegra 4 Powered Transformer Pad Infinity

By News 

Asus has refreshed its flagship line of Transformer tablets with the Transformer Pad Infinity, which comes equipped with Nvidia's graphic-focused Tegra 4 chipset.

The latest addition to the Transformer line will come with Nvidia's 72-core GeForce graphics card in addition to the Tegra 4 Cortex A15 CPU. This means it can handle the most demanding mobile games you'll find in the Google Play store.

It boasts a 2560 x 1600 IPS display and also comes with a mobile dock that includes a touchpad and keyboard. It also features the hallmark metallic finish you'll find on other Asus flagship products such as its line of Zenbook ultrabooks.

Asus has yet to reveal pricing or availability for the Transformer Pad Infinity.  

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.