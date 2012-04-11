Adobe Reader App Brings eSignatures to Your Phone or Tablet

You don't have to send off signed documents everyday, but there are still those key few occasions that require your autograph. And if you dread using the fax machine as much as we do, you'll be happy to know that Adobe has upgraded the mobile version of its Adobe Reader app to allow for eSignatures. Thanks to Adobe EchoSign, you can use your finger to sign those official docs. There's also the option to add a typed or cursive signature.

It's pretty simple: Just download or update the Adobe Reader app for Android and iOS, and you'll see a menu bar at the top that includes pen and pencil icons. Click on either of these, select where you'd like to add your signature and you're done. Other new features include the ability to annotate, fill out and highlight PDF documents.