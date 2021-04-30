Stream on! Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro live stream switchers now $100 less

Blackmagic is well known amongst the pro camera community as the brand that makes hardware people really want, but cry about when they see its prices.

Fortunately, after some improvements to the manufacturing process, we’re starting to see those costs start to come down. Right now, you can save $100 on the ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Pro ISO.

Blackmagic live stream switcher deals

Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro HDMI switcher: was $595 now $495 @ B&H

Got some premium live multi-camera productions to work on? The ATEM Mini Pro HDMI switcher is one of the best control panels that ties it all together. Expect four inputs, the ability to record simultaneously to a USB drive, support for the Pocket Cinema cameras, and fully-featured software support.

Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro ISO HDMI switcher: was $895 now $795 @ B&H

Need the extra functionality of recording all five individual feeds at the same time? The Mini Pro ISO is the one for you. Not only that, but you can save a DaVinci Resolve project file with ease and even relink Pocket Cinema RAW files for color correction and finishing in ultra HD.

A lot of us have been busy working on our own projects in the pandemic, with many following their livestreaming dreams. If you want to take the next professional step, however, a pro HDMI switcher is an essential.

Packed with a built-in hardware streaming engine via its ethernet port, you’re not left trying to stress your computer’s hardware. This guarantees a far better quality stream on YouTube, Twitch, and any other streaming channel thanks to all the best streaming software options!

What's more, this system works wherever you are, as it has the ability to tether with your smartphone. So, if you need a pro setup at home or away, Blackmagic’s ATEM Mini Pro switchers are a great way to go.