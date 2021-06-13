Live
PC Gaming Show 2021 live blog
The PC Gaming Show 2021 brought a slew of PC-centric titles
So far we've seen a lot of console titles, but what about the PC gamers? For our fellow laptop gamers, our sister site, PC Gamer, has you covered with the annual PC Gaming Show. The 90-minute showcase promises to be jam-packed with titles covering every genre for those proud members of the PC Master Race.
The PC Gaming Show kicks off with Naraka: Bladepoint. The game is getting a couple of cool updates for fans of the title.
